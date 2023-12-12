SPI Energy Co Ltd (SPI) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of SPI Energy Co Ltd (NASDAQ: SPI) has increased by 11.10 when compared to last closing price of 0.81.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 24.84% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Accesswire reported 2023-10-16 that MCCLELLAN PARK, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 16, 2023 / SPI Energy Co., Ltd., (NASDAQ:SPI) (the “Company”), a global renewable energy company and provider of solar, storage and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, government, logistics and utility customers, announces its wholly-owned subsidiary, Solar4America (S4A), a Sacramento, Calif.

Is It Worth Investing in SPI Energy Co Ltd (NASDAQ: SPI) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SPI is 1.30. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SPI is $2.00, which is $1.1 above the current price. The public float for SPI is 23.02M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.21% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SPI on December 12, 2023 was 76.46K shares.

SPI’s Market Performance

SPI stock saw an increase of 24.84% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 40.54% and a quarterly increase of 6.25%. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.76%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.80% for SPI Energy Co Ltd (SPI). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 29.40% for SPI’s stock, with a -16.80% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SPI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SPI stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for SPI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SPI in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $12 based on the research report published on September 27, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

SPI Trading at 29.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.76%, as shares surge +34.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPI rose by +24.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7078. In addition, SPI Energy Co Ltd saw 4.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SPI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-15.03 for the present operating margin

+8.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for SPI Energy Co Ltd stands at -18.83. The total capital return value is set at -23.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch -82.73.

Based on SPI Energy Co Ltd (SPI), the company’s capital structure generated 703.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 87.55. Total debt to assets is 37.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 171.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.82. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.82 and the total asset turnover is 0.77. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.43.

Conclusion

In conclusion, SPI Energy Co Ltd (SPI) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.