Sonos Inc (SONO) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of Sonos Inc (SONO) has seen a 4.98% increase in the past week, with a 54.92% gain in the past month, and a 25.91% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.94% for SONO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 14.77% for SONO stock, with a simple moving average of 5.17% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sonos Inc (NASDAQ: SONO) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.96.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Sonos Inc (SONO) is $18.88, which is $2.33 above the current market price. The public float for SONO is 116.49M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.13% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SONO on December 12, 2023 was 2.29M shares.

SONO) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Sonos Inc (NASDAQ: SONO) has increased by 3.54 when compared to last closing price of 15.98. Despite this, the company has experienced a 4.98% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-01 that CLMB, SONO and BNS have been added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List on December 1, 2023.

SONO Trading at 31.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SONO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.43%, as shares surge +56.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SONO rose by +5.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.71. In addition, Sonos Inc saw -2.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SONO starting from Coles Joanna, who sale 905 shares at the price of $15.66 back on Dec 04. After this action, Coles Joanna now owns 16,628 shares of Sonos Inc, valued at $14,172 using the latest closing price.

Coles Joanna, the Director of Sonos Inc, sale 2,715 shares at $15.00 during a trade that took place back on Nov 29, which means that Coles Joanna is holding 17,533 shares at $40,725 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SONO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.69 for the present operating margin

+43.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sonos Inc stands at -0.62. The total capital return value is set at 4.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.77. Equity return is now at value -1.90, with -0.94 for asset returns.

Based on Sonos Inc (SONO), the company’s capital structure generated 10.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.76. Total debt to assets is 5.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.56.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 19.61 and the total asset turnover is 1.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.86.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Sonos Inc (SONO) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.