Solowin Holdings (SWIN) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for SWIN is 2.41M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.37% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SWIN on December 12, 2023 was 503.19K shares.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

SWIN) stock’s latest price update

Solowin Holdings (NASDAQ: SWIN) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -13.19 compared to its previous closing price of 3.38. However, the company has seen a gain of 2.09% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-22 that Solowin (NASDAQ: SWIN ) stock is taking off on Friday but it’s not due to any specific news from the Hong Kong-based investment company. Instead, stocks in China are on the move as investors react to reports that the country is considering easing up on certain restrictions.

SWIN’s Market Performance

Solowin Holdings (SWIN) has seen a 2.09% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -1.01% decline in the past month and a -7.57% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.44% for SWIN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.11% for SWIN’s stock, with a 7.90% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SWIN Trading at 16.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SWIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.21%, as shares surge +14.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SWIN rose by +2.09%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.73. In addition, Solowin Holdings saw -51.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Solowin Holdings (SWIN) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.