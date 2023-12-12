Solid Power Inc (SLDP) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, SLDP stock has gone down by -10.14%, with a monthly decline of -4.81% and a quarterly plunge of -37.92%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.67%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.17% for Solid Power Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.84% for SLDP’s stock, with a -41.87% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Solid Power Inc (NASDAQ: SLDP) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.70.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The public float for SLDP is 131.83M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.30% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SLDP on December 12, 2023 was 1.72M shares.

SLDP) stock’s latest price update

Solid Power Inc (NASDAQ: SLDP)’s stock price has decreased by -4.81 compared to its previous closing price of 1.35. However, the company has seen a -10.14% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-08 that Penny stocks are names that are trading under $5 per share. As a result, they’ve typically dropped a great deal over the last year or two.

Analysts’ Opinion of SLDP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SLDP stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for SLDP by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for SLDP in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $2 based on the research report published on June 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SLDP Trading at -16.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SLDP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.67%, as shares sank -13.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SLDP fell by -11.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -62.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4480. In addition, Solid Power Inc saw -49.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SLDP starting from Buettner-Garrett Joshua, who sale 187,500 shares at the price of $1.47 back on Dec 05. After this action, Buettner-Garrett Joshua now owns 206,433 shares of Solid Power Inc, valued at $276,075 using the latest closing price.

Goldberg Steven H, the Director of Solid Power Inc, sale 15,700 shares at $1.49 during a trade that took place back on Nov 17, which means that Goldberg Steven H is holding 59,197 shares at $23,374 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SLDP

Equity return is now at value -8.78, with -8.23 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Solid Power Inc (SLDP) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.