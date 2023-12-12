SLM Corp. (SLM) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

SLM Corp. (NASDAQ: SLM) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.95 in relation to its previous close of 16.86. However, the company has experienced a 7.45% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-26 that SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM ) Q3 2023 Results Conference Call October 26, 2023 8:00 AM ET Company Participants Melissa Bronaugh – VP & Head of Investor Relations Jonathan Witter – CEO & Director Steven McGarry – Executive VP & CFO Peter Graham – Executive Vice President Conference Call Participants Michael Kaye – Wells Fargo Sanjay Sakhrani – KBW Rick Shane – JPMorgan Jeff Adelson – Morgan Stanley Arren Cyganovich – Citi Jordan Hymowitz – Philadelphia Financial Operator Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Third Quarter 2023 Sallie Mae Earnings Call.

Is It Worth Investing in SLM Corp. (NASDAQ: SLM) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for SLM Corp. (NASDAQ: SLM) is above average at 12.64x. The 36-month beta value for SLM is also noteworthy at 1.20. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for SLM is $17.46, which is $0.44 above than the current price. The public float for SLM is 222.95M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.85% of that float. The average trading volume of SLM on December 12, 2023 was 2.07M shares.

SLM’s Market Performance

SLM stock saw an increase of 7.45% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 15.78% and a quarterly increase of 20.20%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.03%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.87% for SLM Corp. (SLM). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 13.35% for SLM stock, with a simple moving average of 16.63% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SLM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SLM stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for SLM by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for SLM in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $20 based on the research report published on December 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SLM Trading at 20.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SLM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.03%, as shares surge +14.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SLM rose by +7.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.12. In addition, SLM Corp. saw 2.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SLM starting from Jafarieh Nicolas, who sale 7,500 shares at the price of $16.12 back on Jul 31. After this action, Jafarieh Nicolas now owns 162,664 shares of SLM Corp., valued at $120,864 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SLM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.11 for the present operating margin

+83.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for SLM Corp. stands at +19.79. The total capital return value is set at 10.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.24. Equity return is now at value 17.77, with 1.15 for asset returns.

Based on SLM Corp. (SLM), the company’s capital structure generated 303.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 75.19. Total debt to assets is 18.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 354.71. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 75.19.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.56 and the total asset turnover is 0.08.

Conclusion

In summary, SLM Corp. (SLM) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.