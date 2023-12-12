SilverSun Technologies Inc (SSNT) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 1.47. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for SilverSun Technologies Inc (SSNT) by analysts is $5.00, which is -$5.88 below the current market price. The public float for SSNT is 3.08M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.77% of that float. On December 12, 2023, the average trading volume of SSNT was 752.65K shares.

SSNT) stock’s latest price update

The stock of SilverSun Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SSNT) has increased by 22.80 when compared to last closing price of 8.86. Despite this, the company has experienced a -12.89% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-05 that SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ: SSNT ) stock is sliding lower on Tuesday after the company’s shares underwent a massive rally yesterday. That rally came about after SilverSun Technologies announced plans to spin off parts of its business.

SSNT’s Market Performance

SSNT’s stock has fallen by -12.89% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 204.75% and a quarterly rise of 245.40%. The volatility ratio for the week is 22.20% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.30% for SilverSun Technologies Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 110.09% for SSNT’s stock, with a 221.27% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SSNT Trading at 167.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SSNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 22.20%, as shares surge +201.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +231.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SSNT fell by -12.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +211.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.54. In addition, SilverSun Technologies Inc saw 286.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SSNT starting from Schachtel John D., who sale 4,263 shares at the price of $9.16 back on Dec 04. After this action, Schachtel John D. now owns 144 shares of SilverSun Technologies Inc, valued at $39,055 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SSNT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.86 for the present operating margin

+37.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for SilverSun Technologies Inc stands at -0.63. The total capital return value is set at -3.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.65. Equity return is now at value -18.20, with -7.87 for asset returns.

Based on SilverSun Technologies Inc (SSNT), the company’s capital structure generated 25.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.08. Total debt to assets is 11.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.86. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.70 and the total asset turnover is 2.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.13.

Conclusion

To sum up, SilverSun Technologies Inc (SSNT) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.