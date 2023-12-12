Sientra Inc (SIEN) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Sientra Inc (NASDAQ: SIEN) has dropped by -13.42 compared to previous close of 0.69. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -27.94% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-09 that Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 9, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Oliver Bennett – Chief Legal, Compliance and Corporate Development Officer Ron Menezes – President and Chief Executive Officer Denise Dajles – Chief Technical Officer Andy Schmidt – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Jordan Bernstein – Stifel Jeremy Pearlman – Maxim Group Operator Good afternoon and welcome to the Sientra Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. My name is Dave.

Is It Worth Investing in Sientra Inc (NASDAQ: SIEN) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for SIEN is also noteworthy at 2.00. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SIEN is $2.00, which is $1.4 above than the current price. The public float for SIEN is 10.75M, and at present, short sellers hold a 15.40% of that float. The average trading volume of SIEN on December 12, 2023 was 177.83K shares.

SIEN’s Market Performance

SIEN stock saw a decrease of -27.94% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -17.58% and a quarterly a decrease of -69.14%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.87%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.91% for Sientra Inc (SIEN). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -27.33% for SIEN’s stock, with a -70.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SIEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SIEN stocks, with Lake Street repeating the rating for SIEN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SIEN in the upcoming period, according to Lake Street is $8 based on the research report published on April 14, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

SIEN Trading at -53.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SIEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.87%, as shares sank -36.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -78.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SIEN fell by -27.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -63.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8106. In addition, Sientra Inc saw -70.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SIEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-77.82 for the present operating margin

+42.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sientra Inc stands at -80.96. The total capital return value is set at -80.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch -86.54. Equity return is now at value -937.05, with -38.93 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.65. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.59 and the total asset turnover is 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.19.

Conclusion

In summary, Sientra Inc (SIEN) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.