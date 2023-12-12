Should You Invest in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp (MODG) Now?

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp (NYSE: MODG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for MODG is at 1.81. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for MODG is $15.89, which is $2.9 above the current market price. The public float for MODG is 141.29M, and currently, shorts hold a 11.82% of that float. The average trading volume for MODG on December 12, 2023 was 3.36M shares.

MODG) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp (NYSE: MODG) has increased by 1.09 when compared to last closing price of 12.85. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.22% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. 24/7 Wall Street reported 2023-12-09 that In 1992, about 412 companies had an initial public offering (IPO) in the United States.

MODG’s Market Performance

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp (MODG) has seen a -1.22% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 25.51% gain in the past month and a -21.65% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.05% for MODG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.82% for MODG stock, with a simple moving average of -26.46% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MODG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MODG stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for MODG by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for MODG in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $13 based on the research report published on November 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MODG Trading at 3.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MODG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.80%, as shares surge +29.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MODG fell by -1.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -44.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.08. In addition, Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp saw -34.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MODG starting from BREWER OLIVER G III, who purchase 11,000 shares at the price of $11.68 back on Nov 22. After this action, BREWER OLIVER G III now owns 611,156 shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp, valued at $128,480 using the latest closing price.

Flanagan Laura Jean, the Director of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp, purchase 1,676 shares at $11.94 during a trade that took place back on Nov 15, which means that Flanagan Laura Jean is holding 30,301 shares at $20,003 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MODG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.31 for the present operating margin

+60.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp stands at +3.95. The total capital return value is set at 4.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.26. Equity return is now at value 2.56, with 1.16 for asset returns.

Based on Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp (MODG), the company’s capital structure generated 100.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.24. Total debt to assets is 44.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 92.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.50. The receivables turnover for the company is 22.18 and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.29.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp (MODG) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.