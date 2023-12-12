Should You Invest in Sunrun Inc (RUN) Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for RUN is at 2.47. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 19 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for RUN is $19.25, which is $5.9 above the current market price. The public float for RUN is 211.71M, and currently, shorts hold a 23.76% of that float. The average trading volume for RUN on December 12, 2023 was 12.52M shares.

RUN stock's latest price update

Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ: RUN)'s stock price has plunged by 3.57% in relation to previous closing price of 12.89. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -7.42% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported on 2023-12-09 that whether you're for or against the concept, green energy uptake is growing exponentially. Although a transition to renewables faces significant challenges, it is worth considering that the program is in early-stage adoption, meaning hurdles are entirely normal.

RUN’s Market Performance

Sunrun Inc (RUN) has experienced a -7.42% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 32.97% rise in the past month, and a -8.75% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.78% for RUN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.16% for RUN stock, with a simple moving average of -18.51% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RUN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RUN stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for RUN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RUN in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $23 based on the research report published on November 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RUN Trading at 19.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RUN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.30%, as shares surge +41.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RUN fell by -7.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.31. In addition, Sunrun Inc saw -44.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RUN starting from Powell Mary, who sale 2,762 shares at the price of $14.77 back on Dec 06. After this action, Powell Mary now owns 403,402 shares of Sunrun Inc, valued at $40,786 using the latest closing price.

Fenster Edward Harris, the Director of Sunrun Inc, sale 2,313 shares at $14.75 during a trade that took place back on Dec 06, which means that Fenster Edward Harris is holding 1,250,739 shares at $34,123 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RUN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-28.53 for the present operating margin

+12.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sunrun Inc stands at +7.47. The total capital return value is set at -4.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.22. Equity return is now at value -19.47, with -6.17 for asset returns.

Based on Sunrun Inc (RUN), the company’s capital structure generated 132.16 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.93. Total debt to assets is 43.83, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 128.92. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.56, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.61. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.82.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sunrun Inc (RUN) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.