Should You Invest in Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR (PSNY) Now?

The average price suggested by analysts for PSNY is $4.26, which is $1.98 above the current market price. The public float for PSNY is 467.64M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.04% of that float. The average trading volume for PSNY on December 12, 2023 was 3.09M shares.

PSNY) stock’s latest price update

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR (NASDAQ: PSNY)’s stock price has plunge by -0.17relation to previous closing price of 2.28. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 6.36% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-11 that The Electric Vehicle industry has had a rough year. Amid high inflation, supply chain issues, and low consumer spending, the demand for EVs saw a significant drop.

PSNY’s Market Performance

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR (PSNY) has seen a 6.36% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 10.49% gain in the past month and a -15.70% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.41% for PSNY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.24% for PSNY’s stock, with a -32.64% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PSNY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PSNY stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for PSNY by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for PSNY in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $3 based on the research report published on November 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PSNY Trading at -1.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PSNY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.22%, as shares surge +10.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PSNY rose by +6.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -56.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.15. In addition, Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR saw -57.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PSNY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.48 for the present operating margin

+0.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR stands at -18.92. The total capital return value is set at -1.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch -660.77.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.21 and the total asset turnover is 0.68. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.67.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR (PSNY) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.