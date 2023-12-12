Should You Invest in Imperial Petroleum Inc (IMPP) Now?

Imperial Petroleum Inc (NASDAQ: IMPP) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 0.05x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for IMPP is at 0.90. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for IMPP is 7.53M, and currently, shorts hold a 34.61% of that float. The average trading volume for IMPP on December 12, 2023 was 684.32K shares.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

IMPP) stock’s latest price update

Imperial Petroleum Inc (NASDAQ: IMPP) has seen a rise in its stock price by 11.41 in relation to its previous close of 1.84. However, the company has experienced a 17.14% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-10-20 that ATHENS, Greece, Oct. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Imperial Petroleum Inc. is a ship-owning company providing petroleum product and crude oil and drybulk seaborne transportation services, announced today that it will release its third quarter and nine months financial results for the period ended September 30, 2023 before the market opens in New York on October 25, 2023.

IMPP’s Market Performance

Imperial Petroleum Inc (IMPP) has experienced a 17.14% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 23.49% rise in the past month, and a 52.99% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.95% for IMPP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 23.98% for IMPP’s stock, with a -15.94% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

IMPP Trading at 22.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IMPP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.11%, as shares surge +21.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IMPP rose by +13.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6710. In addition, Imperial Petroleum Inc saw -43.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for IMPP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.74 for the present operating margin

+33.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Imperial Petroleum Inc stands at +30.42. The total capital return value is set at 12.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.80. Equity return is now at value 25.27, with 22.32 for asset returns.

Based on Imperial Petroleum Inc (IMPP), the company’s capital structure generated 24.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.90. Total debt to assets is 19.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 21.23. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.00.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -3.70. The receivables turnover for the company is 19.80 and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.48.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Imperial Petroleum Inc (IMPP) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.