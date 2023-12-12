Should You Invest in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc (GEHC) Now?

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: GEHC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for GEHC is at 0.80. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for GEHC is $82.54, which is $11.41 above the current market price. The public float for GEHC is 392.38M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.22% of that float. The average trading volume for GEHC on December 12, 2023 was 2.79M shares.

GEHC) stock’s latest price update

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: GEHC)’s stock price has increased by 3.81 compared to its previous closing price of 68.52. However, the company has seen a 2.54% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-11 that Artificial intelligence is being applied across the healthcare sector to improve delivery overall. AI stocks have the potential to impact stock sectors across the market positively, and healthcare is no different in that regard.

GEHC’s Market Performance

GEHC’s stock has risen by 2.54% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 4.13% and a quarterly rise of 8.76%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.13% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.93% for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.01% for GEHC stock, with a simple moving average of -4.37% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GEHC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GEHC stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for GEHC by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for GEHC in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $80 based on the research report published on November 30, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GEHC Trading at 3.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GEHC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.13%, as shares surge +2.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GEHC rose by +2.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $70.50. In addition, GE HealthCare Technologies Inc saw 21.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GEHC starting from O’Neill Kevin Michael, who sale 15,609 shares at the price of $77.32 back on Jul 31. After this action, O’Neill Kevin Michael now owns 24,025 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc, valued at $1,206,949 using the latest closing price.

Rott Roland, the CEO, Ultrasound of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc, sale 2,473 shares at $77.37 during a trade that took place back on Jun 08, which means that Rott Roland is holding 22,335 shares at $191,336 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GEHC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.98 for the present operating margin

+39.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc stands at +10.35. The total capital return value is set at 14.42, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.89.

Based on GE HealthCare Technologies Inc (GEHC), the company’s capital structure generated 92.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.99. Total debt to assets is 31.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 91.01. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.33.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.71 and the total asset turnover is 0.68. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.09.

Conclusion

In conclusion, GE HealthCare Technologies Inc (GEHC) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.