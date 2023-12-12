Should You Invest in E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd (EJH) Now?

The public float for EJH is 14.64M, and currently, shorts hold a 7.47% of that float. The average trading volume for EJH on December 12, 2023 was 2.56M shares.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: EJH)’s stock price has decreased by -4.24 compared to its previous closing price of 4.24. However, the company has seen a 0.75% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PRNewsWire reported 2023-09-21 that FUZHOU, China, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: EJH) (the “Company” or “E Home”), a provider of integrated household services in China, today announced that at an extraordinary general meeting of the Company held on September 15, 2023, at 10:00 a.m.

EJH’s Market Performance

EJH’s stock has risen by 0.75% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 40.00% and a quarterly rise of 294.18%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.30% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 19.34% for E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.78% for EJH stock, with a simple moving average of 6.96% for the last 200 days.

EJH Trading at 45.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EJH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.30%, as shares surge +21.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +272.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EJH rose by +1.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -77.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.26. In addition, E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd saw -90.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EJH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-44.44 for the present operating margin

+27.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd stands at -51.24. The total capital return value is set at -27.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch -32.56. Equity return is now at value -34.75, with -29.33 for asset returns.

Based on E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd (EJH), the company’s capital structure generated 5.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.21. Total debt to assets is 4.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.23. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.01.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.01 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.55.

Conclusion

In conclusion, E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd (EJH) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.