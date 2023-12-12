Shake Shack Inc (SHAK) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

The stock of Shake Shack Inc (SHAK) has seen a 7.69% increase in the past week, with a 21.86% gain in the past month, and a 7.15% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.96% for SHAK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.81% for SHAK stock, with a simple moving average of 4.80% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Shake Shack Inc (NYSE: SHAK) Right Now?

Shake Shack Inc (NYSE: SHAK) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 2121.59x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.68. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Shake Shack Inc (SHAK) by analysts is $67.89, which is $1.06 above the current market price. The public float for SHAK is 37.39M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.64% of that float. On December 12, 2023, the average trading volume of SHAK was 770.73K shares.

SHAK) stock’s latest price update

Shake Shack Inc (NYSE: SHAK) has seen a rise in its stock price by 9.59 in relation to its previous close of 60.98. However, the company has experienced a 7.69% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. CNBC Television reported 2023-12-11 that Danny Meyer, Union Square Hospitality Group founder, and Randy Garutti, Shake Shack CEO, join ‘Money Movers’ to discuss why Garutti has decided to step down from chief executive and more.

Analysts’ Opinion of SHAK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SHAK stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for SHAK by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for SHAK in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $78 based on the research report published on December 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SHAK Trading at 15.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SHAK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.51%, as shares surge +21.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SHAK rose by +7.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $61.45. In addition, Shake Shack Inc saw 60.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SHAK starting from Flug Jeffrey, who sale 1,987 shares at the price of $69.86 back on Aug 21. After this action, Flug Jeffrey now owns 6,511 shares of Shake Shack Inc, valued at $138,812 using the latest closing price.

Koff Zach, the Chief Operating Officer of Shake Shack Inc, sale 5,000 shares at $75.00 during a trade that took place back on Jun 21, which means that Koff Zach is holding 38,682 shares at $375,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SHAK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.05 for the present operating margin

+5.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Shake Shack Inc stands at -2.68. The total capital return value is set at -0.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.26. Equity return is now at value 0.57, with 0.15 for asset returns.

Based on Shake Shack Inc (SHAK), the company’s capital structure generated 182.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.58. Total debt to assets is 48.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 171.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 60.57.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 65.41 and the total asset turnover is 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.33.

Conclusion

To sum up, Shake Shack Inc (SHAK) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.