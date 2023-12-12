Seelos Therapeutics Inc (SEEL) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Seelos Therapeutics Inc (SEEL) has gone down by -30.61% for the week, with a -71.95% drop in the past month and a -95.23% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 24.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 25.32% for SEEL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -52.55% for SEEL’s stock, with a -94.01% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Seelos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SEEL) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for SEEL is also noteworthy at 1.71. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for SEEL is $120.00, which is $118.64 above than the current price. The public float for SEEL is 7.21M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.85% of that float. The average trading volume of SEEL on December 12, 2023 was 558.48K shares.

SEEL) stock’s latest price update

Seelos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SEEL)’s stock price has gone decline by -18.07 in comparison to its previous close of 1.66, however, the company has experienced a -30.61% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-29 that Stocks are up today as investors react to the latest comments from members of the Federal Reserve. The most important of these comes from Fed Governor Christopher Waller.

Analysts’ Opinion of SEEL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SEEL stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for SEEL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SEEL in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $8 based on the research report published on September 27, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

SEEL Trading at -70.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SEEL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 25.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 24.21%, as shares sank -68.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -75.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SEEL fell by -30.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -93.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.7167. In addition, Seelos Therapeutics Inc saw -93.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SEEL starting from Mehra Raj, who purchase 75,757 shares at the price of $1.32 back on Dec 01. After this action, Mehra Raj now owns 185,142 shares of Seelos Therapeutics Inc, valued at $99,999 using the latest closing price.

Golembiewski Michael Joseph, the Chief Financial Officer of Seelos Therapeutics Inc, purchase 83,000 shares at $1.21 during a trade that took place back on Nov 30, which means that Golembiewski Michael Joseph is holding 86,450 shares at $100,222 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SEEL

The total capital return value is set at -165.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch -202.01. Equity return is now at value -584.20, with -218.66 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.86, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.90.

Conclusion

In summary, Seelos Therapeutics Inc (SEEL) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.