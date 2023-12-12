Seagen Inc (SGEN) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Seagen Inc (NASDAQ: SGEN) has increased by 3.27 when compared to last closing price of 221.60.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 6.03% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Proactive Investors reported 2023-12-12 that Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) announced on Tuesday that it will donate the rights of royalties from sales of cancer drug Bavencio to the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) in order to address concerns from US antitrust regulators related to its pending $43-billion acquisition of Seagen Inc. The big US drugmaker said it now expects to close the acquisition of Seagen on December 14, 2023, subject to the satisfaction of other customary closing conditions. Pfizer noted the waiting period for the Federal Trade Commission to oppose the acquisition expired on Monday.

Is It Worth Investing in Seagen Inc (NASDAQ: SGEN) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for SGEN is at 0.27. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for SGEN is $228.90, which is $0.05 above the current market price. The public float for SGEN is 187.16M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.12% of that float. The average trading volume for SGEN on December 12, 2023 was 1.38M shares.

SGEN’s Market Performance

SGEN’s stock has seen a 6.03% increase for the week, with a 7.08% rise in the past month and a 11.12% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.75% for Seagen Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.70% for SGEN’s stock, with a 13.29% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SGEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SGEN stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for SGEN by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for SGEN in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $175 based on the research report published on February 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SGEN Trading at 6.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SGEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 3.21% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.13%, as shares surge +7.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SGEN rose by +6.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $215.25. In addition, Seagen Inc saw 78.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SGEN starting from Epstein David R, who sale 10,620 shares at the price of $213.01 back on Nov 10. After this action, Epstein David R now owns 136,598 shares of Seagen Inc, valued at $2,262,166 using the latest closing price.

HIMES VAUGHN B, the Chief Technical Officer of Seagen Inc, sale 8,785 shares at $213.32 during a trade that took place back on Nov 09, which means that HIMES VAUGHN B is holding 42,574 shares at $1,874,053 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SGEN

Equity return is now at value -27.93, with -20.69 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Seagen Inc (SGEN) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.