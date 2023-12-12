Rover Group Inc (ROVR) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of Rover Group Inc (NASDAQ: ROVR) has dropped by -0.23 compared to previous close of 10.89. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.41% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-07 that Does Rover Group, Inc. (ROVR) have what it takes to be a top stock pick for momentum investors? Let’s find out.

Is It Worth Investing in Rover Group Inc (NASDAQ: ROVR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Rover Group Inc (NASDAQ: ROVR) is 203.46x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ROVR is 1.98. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Rover Group Inc (ROVR) is $10.40, which is -$0.46 below the current market price. The public float for ROVR is 108.19M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.94% of that float. On December 12, 2023, ROVR’s average trading volume was 2.36M shares.

ROVR’s Market Performance

The stock of Rover Group Inc (ROVR) has seen a -0.41% decrease in the past week, with a 34.30% rise in the past month, and a 70.03% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.07% for ROVR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.79% for ROVR’s stock, with a 88.05% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ROVR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ROVR stocks, with Gordon Haskett repeating the rating for ROVR by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for ROVR in the upcoming period, according to Gordon Haskett is $3.50 based on the research report published on August 09, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

ROVR Trading at 38.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ROVR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.40%, as shares surge +38.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +76.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ROVR fell by -0.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +186.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.62. In addition, Rover Group Inc saw 196.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ROVR starting from EASTERLY AARON, who sale 100,000 shares at the price of $10.91 back on Dec 05. After this action, EASTERLY AARON now owns 3,765,804 shares of Rover Group Inc, valued at $1,090,810 using the latest closing price.

TURNER BRENTON R., the President & COO of Rover Group Inc, sale 30,000 shares at $10.91 during a trade that took place back on Dec 05, which means that TURNER BRENTON R. is holding 1,047,154 shares at $327,222 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ROVR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6.38 for the present operating margin

+72.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rover Group Inc stands at -12.63. The total capital return value is set at -3.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.78. Equity return is now at value 3.71, with 2.70 for asset returns.

Based on Rover Group Inc (ROVR), the company’s capital structure generated 8.09 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.48. Total debt to assets is 5.96, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.96, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.39 and the total asset turnover is 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.58.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Rover Group Inc (ROVR) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.