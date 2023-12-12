Rio Tinto plc ADR (RIO) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

The stock of Rio Tinto plc ADR (RIO) has seen a 0.14% increase in the past week, with a 7.28% gain in the past month, and a 9.43% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.15% for RIO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.49% for RIO stock, with a simple moving average of 6.49% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE: RIO) Right Now?

Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE: RIO) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for RIO is 0.80. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for RIO is $83.61, which is $14.46 above the current price. The public float for RIO is 1.25B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.56% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RIO on December 12, 2023 was 3.12M shares.

RIO) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE: RIO) has plunged by -1.45 when compared to previous closing price of 70.17, but the company has seen a 0.14% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. CNBC reported 2023-12-08 that The U.S. has more than 12,500 active mines but an aging workforce is causing headaches for the industry.

RIO Trading at 5.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.25%, as shares surge +5.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RIO rose by +0.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $69.00. In addition, Rio Tinto plc ADR saw -2.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RIO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.00 for the present operating margin

+32.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rio Tinto plc ADR stands at +22.36. The total capital return value is set at 25.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.57. Equity return is now at value 17.23, with 8.82 for asset returns.

Based on Rio Tinto plc ADR (RIO), the company’s capital structure generated 24.46 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.65. Total debt to assets is 12.68, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 22.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.70.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 17.68 and the total asset turnover is 0.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.64.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Rio Tinto plc ADR (RIO) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.