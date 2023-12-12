Rigetti Computing Inc (RGTI) Stock Experiences 4.29% Monthly Change

In the past week, RGTI stock has gone down by -4.57%, with a monthly gain of 4.29% and a quarterly plunge of -49.42%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.59%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.85% for Rigetti Computing Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.38% for RGTI’s stock, with a -16.31% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Rigetti Computing Inc (NASDAQ: RGTI) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for RGTI is also noteworthy at 2.32. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for RGTI is $3.00, which is $1.99 above than the current price. The public float for RGTI is 90.11M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.39% of that float. The average trading volume of RGTI on December 12, 2023 was 2.68M shares.

Rigetti Computing Inc (NASDAQ: RGTI)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.82 in comparison to its previous close of 1.02, however, the company has experienced a -4.57% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-30 that Quantum computing looks like it will be a tremendous game changer for society because it provides “massive operational power advantages over classical computers.” In fact, quantum computers can carry out calculations in minutes vs.

Analysts’ Opinion of RGTI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RGTI stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for RGTI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RGTI in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $4 based on the research report published on August 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RGTI Trading at -13.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RGTI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.59%, as shares sank -3.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RGTI fell by -3.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +33.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0788. In addition, Rigetti Computing Inc saw 38.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RGTI starting from Danis Richard, who sale 37,765 shares at the price of $1.08 back on Nov 17. After this action, Danis Richard now owns 1,098,467 shares of Rigetti Computing Inc, valued at $40,714 using the latest closing price.

Rivas David, the Chief Technology Officer of Rigetti Computing Inc, sale 7,494 shares at $1.08 during a trade that took place back on Nov 17, which means that Rivas David is holding 889,713 shares at $8,081 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RGTI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-791.51 for the present operating margin

+20.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rigetti Computing Inc stands at -545.88. The total capital return value is set at -42.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch -29.97. Equity return is now at value -61.31, with -45.20 for asset returns.

Based on Rigetti Computing Inc (RGTI), the company’s capital structure generated 26.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.67. Total debt to assets is 19.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 18.97. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.05.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.89, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -1.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.07.

Conclusion

In summary, Rigetti Computing Inc (RGTI) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.