Renalytix Plc ADR (RNLX): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.19. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Renalytix Plc ADR (RNLX) is $3.39, which is $3.05 above the current market price. The public float for RNLX is 46.30M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.48% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RNLX on December 12, 2023 was 103.97K shares.

The stock of Renalytix Plc ADR (NASDAQ: RNLX) has decreased by -22.73 when compared to last closing price of 0.44.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -15.21% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-26 that GRPN, NRIX, RNLX, ABCL and SMAR have been added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List on October 26, 2023.

RNLX’s Market Performance

Renalytix Plc ADR (RNLX) has experienced a -15.21% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -63.11% drop in the past month, and a -85.38% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 16.03% for RNLX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -36.21% for RNLX’s stock, with a -84.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RNLX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RNLX stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for RNLX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RNLX in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $30 based on the research report published on January 18, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

RNLX Trading at -63.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RNLX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.93%, as shares sank -62.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -78.75% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RNLX fell by -15.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -90.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5045. In addition, Renalytix Plc ADR saw -81.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RNLX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1240.70 for the present operating margin

+21.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Renalytix Plc ADR stands at -1340.20. The total capital return value is set at -139.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch -176.66. Equity return is now at value -504.93, with -150.41 for asset returns.

Based on Renalytix Plc ADR (RNLX), the company’s capital structure generated 173.95 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.50. Total debt to assets is 39.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 108.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.39, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.00 and the total asset turnover is 0.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.67.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Renalytix Plc ADR (RNLX) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.