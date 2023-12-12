Real-Time Update: Sally Beauty Holdings Inc (SBH) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

In the past week, SBH stock has gone up by 9.59%, with a monthly gain of 33.97% and a quarterly surge of 17.77%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.56%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.98% for Sally Beauty Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 16.06% for SBH stock, with a simple moving average of -1.98% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sally Beauty Holdings Inc (NYSE: SBH) Right Now?

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc (NYSE: SBH) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.38. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Sally Beauty Holdings Inc (SBH) is $9.88, which is -$1.32 below the current market price. The public float for SBH is 104.80M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.71% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SBH on December 12, 2023 was 2.28M shares.

SBH) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Sally Beauty Holdings Inc (NYSE: SBH) has increased by 1.36 when compared to last closing price of 11.05. Despite this, the company has experienced a 9.59% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-11 that Softness in consumer traffic and inflationary pressures continue to hurt Sally Beauty’s (SBH) performance.

Analysts’ Opinion of SBH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SBH stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for SBH by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for SBH in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $15 based on the research report published on December 15, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

SBH Trading at 27.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SBH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.56%, as shares surge +34.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SBH rose by +9.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.79. In addition, Sally Beauty Holdings Inc saw -10.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SBH starting from Spinks Mark Gregory, who sale 35,456 shares at the price of $17.18 back on Feb 16. After this action, Spinks Mark Gregory now owns 38,313 shares of Sally Beauty Holdings Inc, valued at $609,134 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SBH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.23 for the present operating margin

+48.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sally Beauty Holdings Inc stands at +4.95. The total capital return value is set at 16.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.64. Equity return is now at value 46.01, with 6.96 for asset returns.

Based on Sally Beauty Holdings Inc (SBH), the company’s capital structure generated 329.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 76.71. Total debt to assets is 61.48, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 298.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 69.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.68. The receivables turnover for the company is 50.33 and the total asset turnover is 1.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.12.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Sally Beauty Holdings Inc (SBH) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.