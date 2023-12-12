Real-Time Update: ClearSign Technologies Corp (CLIR) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of ClearSign Technologies Corp (CLIR) has seen a 3.48% increase in the past week, with a 19.61% gain in the past month, and a 26.60% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 15.91% for CLIR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.20% for CLIR’s stock, with a 10.24% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in ClearSign Technologies Corp (NASDAQ: CLIR) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CLIR is 1.04. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CLIR is $6.00, which is $4.81 above the current price. The public float for CLIR is 30.63M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.14% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CLIR on December 12, 2023 was 82.50K shares.

CLIR) stock’s latest price update

ClearSign Technologies Corp (NASDAQ: CLIR) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 16.67 compared to its previous closing price of 1.02. However, the company has seen a gain of 3.48% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-28 that Undeniably, the concept of growth penny stocks represent one of the hottest topics on Wall Street. And this interest goes well beyond the meme-stock phenomenon that characterized much of the market action during the post-pandemic period.

CLIR Trading at 18.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLIR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.08%, as shares surge +38.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLIR rose by +3.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +45.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0867. In addition, ClearSign Technologies Corp saw 122.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CLIR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1635.56 for the present operating margin

-8.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for ClearSign Technologies Corp stands at -1539.57. The total capital return value is set at -65.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch -62.55. Equity return is now at value -66.38, with -53.28 for asset returns.

Based on ClearSign Technologies Corp (CLIR), the company’s capital structure generated 3.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.62. Total debt to assets is 3.29, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.37. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.28.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 25.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.37 and the total asset turnover is 0.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.49.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ClearSign Technologies Corp (CLIR) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.