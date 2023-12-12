Real-Time Update: Bumble Inc (BMBL) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of Bumble Inc (BMBL) has gone up by 1.53% for the week, with a 7.52% rise in the past month and a -7.66% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.33% for BMBL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.29% for BMBL’s stock, with a simple moving average of -13.15% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Bumble Inc (NASDAQ: BMBL) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.78.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Bumble Inc (BMBL) is $17.57, which is $2.98 above the current market price. The public float for BMBL is 97.18M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.45% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BMBL on December 12, 2023 was 2.37M shares.

BMBL) stock’s latest price update

Bumble Inc (NASDAQ: BMBL)’s stock price has soared by 3.92 in relation to previous closing price of 14.04. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 1.53% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-11-28 that Toast, Roku, and Bumble are disruptors that could be appealing investments right now. Toast and Bumble are trading for a little more than half of the highs they hit earlier this year.

Analysts’ Opinion of BMBL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BMBL stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for BMBL by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for BMBL in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $19 based on the research report published on December 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BMBL Trading at 4.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BMBL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.63%, as shares surge +2.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BMBL rose by +1.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.28. In addition, Bumble Inc saw -30.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BMBL starting from BCP Buzz Holdings L.P., who sale 4,012,101 shares at the price of $13.88 back on Dec 03. After this action, BCP Buzz Holdings L.P. now owns 13,869 shares of Bumble Inc, valued at $55,690,770 using the latest closing price.

BX Buzz ML-1 Holdco L.P., the 10% Owner of Bumble Inc, sale 4,012,101 shares at $13.88 during a trade that took place back on Dec 03, which means that BX Buzz ML-1 Holdco L.P. is holding 13,869 shares at $55,690,770 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BMBL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.90 for the present operating margin

+62.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bumble Inc stands at -8.83. The total capital return value is set at 0.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.53. Equity return is now at value -5.24, with -2.36 for asset returns.

Based on Bumble Inc (BMBL), the company’s capital structure generated 39.43 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.28. Total debt to assets is 17.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 38.88. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.37.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Bumble Inc (BMBL) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.