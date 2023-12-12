Qurate Retail Inc (QRTEA) Stock Observes 4.41% 200-Day Moving Average

The stock of Qurate Retail Inc (QRTEA) has gone down by -6.55% for the week, with a 41.49% rise in the past month and a 41.13% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 11.92% for QRTEA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.75% for QRTEA’s stock, with a 4.41% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Qurate Retail Inc (NASDAQ: QRTEA) Right Now?

Qurate Retail Inc (NASDAQ: QRTEA) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.57. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Qurate Retail Inc (QRTEA) is $0.60, which is -$0.29 below the current market price. The public float for QRTEA is 349.27M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.57% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of QRTEA on December 12, 2023 was 6.54M shares.

The stock of Qurate Retail Inc (NASDAQ: QRTEA) has decreased by -4.91 when compared to last closing price of 0.94.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -6.55% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-05 that QRTEP (QRTEA 8.00% Cumulative Preferred Shares) are misunderstood securities within the Qurate structure. The collateral currently at Q more than covers the current market price. Q has plenty of outs to move more assets to the box, thus greatly increasing potential recovery value.

Analysts’ Opinion of QRTEA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QRTEA stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for QRTEA by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for QRTEA in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $1.20 based on the research report published on November 04, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

QRTEA Trading at 43.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QRTEA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.50%, as shares surge +39.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +47.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QRTEA fell by -6.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -56.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7916. In addition, Qurate Retail Inc saw -45.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QRTEA starting from Wendling Brian J, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $0.89 back on Nov 27. After this action, Wendling Brian J now owns 20,000 shares of Qurate Retail Inc, valued at $17,852 using the latest closing price.

ROMRELL LARRY E, the Director of Qurate Retail Inc, sale 1,204 shares at $28.56 during a trade that took place back on Nov 08, which means that ROMRELL LARRY E is holding 0 shares at $34,383 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QRTEA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.54 for the present operating margin

+19.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Qurate Retail Inc stands at -21.43. The total capital return value is set at 4.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch -28.84. Equity return is now at value 18.67, with 0.66 for asset returns.

Based on Qurate Retail Inc (QRTEA), the company’s capital structure generated 1,994.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 95.23. Total debt to assets is 65.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,774.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 84.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.02 and the total asset turnover is 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.38.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Qurate Retail Inc (QRTEA) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.