QuantumScape Corp’s (QS) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

The stock of QuantumScape Corp (QS) has gone up by 0.43% for the week, with a 27.29% rise in the past month and a -1.70% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.52% for QS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.45% for QS’s stock, with a -3.95% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in QuantumScape Corp (NYSE: QS) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for QS is 5.00. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for QuantumScape Corp (QS) is $6.47, which is -$0.48 below the current market price. The public float for QS is 322.19M and currently, short sellers hold a 16.70% of that float. On December 12, 2023, QS’s average trading volume was 5.43M shares.

QS) stock’s latest price update

QuantumScape Corp (NYSE: QS)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.29 in comparison to its previous close of 6.97, however, the company has experienced a 0.43% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-12-11 that Rising interest rates popped QuantumScape’s bubbly valuations. The solid-state battery maker still hasn’t generated any revenue, and its operating losses are expected to widen for the foreseeable future.

Analysts’ Opinion of QS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QS stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for QS by listing it as a “Reduce.” The predicted price for QS in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $4.70 based on the research report published on December 04, 2023 of the current year 2023.

QS Trading at 14.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.95%, as shares surge +27.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QS rose by +0.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.25. In addition, QuantumScape Corp saw 22.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QS starting from MCCARTHY MICHAEL O III, who sale 44,848 shares at the price of $7.04 back on Dec 06. After this action, MCCARTHY MICHAEL O III now owns 748,854 shares of QuantumScape Corp, valued at $315,802 using the latest closing price.

Straubel Jeffrey B, the Director of QuantumScape Corp, sale 138,618 shares at $6.93 during a trade that took place back on Dec 04, which means that Straubel Jeffrey B is holding 292,644 shares at $960,262 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QS

The total capital return value is set at -27.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch -26.56. Equity return is now at value -31.52, with -28.36 for asset returns.

Based on QuantumScape Corp (QS), the company’s capital structure generated 8.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.41. Total debt to assets is 7.14, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.07.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 22.91.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of QuantumScape Corp (QS) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.