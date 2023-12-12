Professional Diversity Network Inc (IPDN) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for IPDN is $72.00, which is $2.0 above the current market price. The public float for IPDN is 4.83M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.09% of that float. The average trading volume for IPDN on December 12, 2023 was 46.74K shares.

IPDN) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Professional Diversity Network Inc (NASDAQ: IPDN) has jumped by 16.82 compared to previous close of 2.14. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 23.76% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PennyStocks reported 2021-10-07 that Wondering what penny stocks are and how to trade them? Here’s a quick how-to and three to watch The post What Are Penny Stocks?

IPDN’s Market Performance

Professional Diversity Network Inc (IPDN) has seen a 23.76% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 49.70% gain in the past month and a -4.58% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.88% for IPDN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 53.03% for IPDN’s stock, with a -20.36% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

IPDN Trading at 33.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IPDN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.78%, as shares surge +85.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IPDN rose by +23.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -57.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.69. In addition, Professional Diversity Network Inc saw 20.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IPDN starting from Chou Yu-Jin, who sale 1,834 shares at the price of $4.30 back on Jun 07. After this action, Chou Yu-Jin now owns 0 shares of Professional Diversity Network Inc, valued at $7,886 using the latest closing price.

Chou Yu-Jin, the Secretary of Professional Diversity Network Inc, sale 1,500 shares at $3.50 during a trade that took place back on Jun 06, which means that Chou Yu-Jin is holding 1,834 shares at $5,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IPDN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-48.24 for the present operating margin

+38.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for Professional Diversity Network Inc stands at -30.52. The total capital return value is set at -125.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch -83.03. Equity return is now at value -179.01, with -70.02 for asset returns.

Based on Professional Diversity Network Inc (IPDN), the company’s capital structure generated 17.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.87. Total debt to assets is 6.51, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 13.40. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.88 and the total asset turnover is 1.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.83.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Professional Diversity Network Inc (IPDN) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.