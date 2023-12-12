Plug Power Inc (PLUG) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ: PLUG) has increased by 2.00 when compared to last closing price of 4.01. Despite this, the company has experienced a -14.79% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-12-08 that Plug Power reported slow revenue growth and a big loss last month. It blamed supply challenges in the hydrogen market.

Is It Worth Investing in Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ: PLUG) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PLUG is 1.64. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 18 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Plug Power Inc (PLUG) is $8.88, which is $4.79 above the current market price. The public float for PLUG is 539.08M and currently, short sellers hold a 27.73% of that float. On December 12, 2023, PLUG’s average trading volume was 31.51M shares.

PLUG’s Market Performance

PLUG’s stock has seen a -14.79% decrease for the week, with a -31.03% drop in the past month and a -50.72% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.90%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.20% for Plug Power Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.49% for PLUG’s stock, with a -53.78% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PLUG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PLUG stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for PLUG by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for PLUG in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $3 based on the research report published on December 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PLUG Trading at -25.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLUG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.90%, as shares surge +15.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -46.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLUG fell by -14.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -71.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.98. In addition, Plug Power Inc saw -66.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PLUG starting from Crespo Jose Luis, who sale 31,958 shares at the price of $7.20 back on Oct 02. After this action, Crespo Jose Luis now owns 250,609 shares of Plug Power Inc, valued at $230,098 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PLUG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-93.79 for the present operating margin

-27.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for Plug Power Inc stands at -103.22. The total capital return value is set at -12.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch -14.25. Equity return is now at value -24.57, with -16.80 for asset returns.

Based on Plug Power Inc (PLUG), the company’s capital structure generated 22.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.12. Total debt to assets is 15.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 19.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.68.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.30 and the total asset turnover is 0.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.20.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Plug Power Inc (PLUG) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.