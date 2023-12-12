Philip Morris International Inc (PM) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE: PM) is above average at 18.07x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.70.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Philip Morris International Inc (PM) is $109.20, which is $16.21 above the current market price. The public float for PM is 1.55B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.35% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PM on December 12, 2023 was 4.34M shares.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

PM) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE: PM) has jumped by 1.84 compared to previous close of 91.31. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.06% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-12-10 that The Motley Fool studied Millennial and Gen Z investors and found some interesting trends. Diversification and long-term growth opportunities are important.

PM’s Market Performance

Philip Morris International Inc (PM) has experienced a 0.06% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 3.55% rise in the past month, and a -1.55% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.31% for PM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.71% for PM’s stock, with a -2.05% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PM stocks, with Redburn Atlantic repeating the rating for PM by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PM in the upcoming period, according to Redburn Atlantic is $95 based on the research report published on November 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PM Trading at 1.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.28%, as shares surge +3.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PM rose by +0.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $92.50. In addition, Philip Morris International Inc saw -8.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PM starting from De Wilde Frederic, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $94.25 back on Nov 28. After this action, De Wilde Frederic now owns 198,447 shares of Philip Morris International Inc, valued at $942,500 using the latest closing price.

Barth Werner, the Pr.Combusibles&GlobalComb.Mktg of Philip Morris International Inc, sale 8,000 shares at $98.35 during a trade that took place back on Mar 02, which means that Barth Werner is holding 87,321 shares at $786,816 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+39.17 for the present operating margin

+63.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Philip Morris International Inc stands at +28.62. The total capital return value is set at 43.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch 43.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.72.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Philip Morris International Inc (PM) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.