Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR (PBR) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR (NYSE: PBR) is 3.58x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PBR is 1.60. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR (PBR) is $16.60, which is $1.85 above the current market price. The public float for PBR is 3.72B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.82% of that float. On December 12, 2023, PBR’s average trading volume was 18.50M shares.

PBR stock's latest price update

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR (NYSE: PBR) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.87 in relation to its previous close of 14.88. However, the company has experienced a -0.07% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Reuters reported 2023-12-11 that Airline lobby group IATA has urged the Brazilian government and state-run oil company Petrobras to tweak the way jet fuel is charged in the country in order to reduce costs, calling kerosene prices in the South American nation “excessively high.”

PBR’s Market Performance

PBR’s stock has fallen by -0.07% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -1.88% and a quarterly rise of 0.64%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.27% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.37% for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.18% for PBR stock, with a simple moving average of 12.90% for the last 200 days.

PBR Trading at -2.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PBR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.27%, as shares sank -3.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PBR fell by -0.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.28. In addition, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR saw 44.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PBR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+43.25 for the present operating margin

+50.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR stands at +29.37. The total capital return value is set at 40.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch 29.89. Equity return is now at value 36.80, with 14.13 for asset returns.

Based on Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR (PBR), the company’s capital structure generated 77.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.64. Total debt to assets is 28.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 64.27. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 16.87 and the total asset turnover is 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR (PBR) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.