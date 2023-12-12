Peabody Energy Corp. (BTU) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Peabody Energy Corp. (NYSE: BTU) is 3.11x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BTU is 1.05. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Peabody Energy Corp. (BTU) is $28.60, which is $5.14 above the current market price. The public float for BTU is 130.63M and currently, short sellers hold a 11.20% of that float. On December 12, 2023, BTU’s average trading volume was 2.70M shares.

The stock of Peabody Energy Corp. (NYSE: BTU) has decreased by -0.80 when compared to last closing price of 23.65.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -2.57% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-27 that The price-to-sales ratio is a convenient tool to gauge the value of stocks incurring losses or in an early development cycle. Stocks like BTU, TXT, PBF, TITN and CSR hold promise.

BTU’s Market Performance

Peabody Energy Corp. (BTU) has seen a -2.57% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 3.76% gain in the past month and a 3.85% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.95% for BTU. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.37% for BTU’s stock, with a 1.51% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BTU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BTU stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for BTU by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BTU in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $36 based on the research report published on June 07, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

BTU Trading at -2.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BTU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.84%, as shares surge +3.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BTU fell by -2.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.58. In addition, Peabody Energy Corp. saw -11.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BTU starting from Elliott Investment Management, who sale 421,122 shares at the price of $23.68 back on Dec 08. After this action, Elliott Investment Management now owns 17,230,000 shares of Peabody Energy Corp., valued at $9,972,169 using the latest closing price.

Elliott Investment Management, the 10% Owner of Peabody Energy Corp., sale 93,878 shares at $23.70 during a trade that took place back on Dec 07, which means that Elliott Investment Management is holding 17,651,122 shares at $2,224,909 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BTU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.56 for the present operating margin

+33.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for Peabody Energy Corp. stands at +23.72. The total capital return value is set at 51.78, while invested capital returns managed to touch 40.29. Equity return is now at value 39.40, with 21.44 for asset returns.

Based on Peabody Energy Corp. (BTU), the company’s capital structure generated 11.19 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.06. Total debt to assets is 6.44, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.26. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.39 and the total asset turnover is 1.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.58.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Peabody Energy Corp. (BTU) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.