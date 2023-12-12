Payoneer Global Inc (PAYO) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Payoneer Global Inc (NASDAQ: PAYO) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.01x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PAYO is 0.82. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for PAYO is $8.11, which is $2.83 above the current price. The public float for PAYO is 257.30M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.48% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PAYO on December 12, 2023 was 2.46M shares.

PAYO) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Payoneer Global Inc (NASDAQ: PAYO) has surged by 4.65 when compared to previous closing price of 5.05, but the company has seen a 4.45% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-08 that Investors need to pay close attention to Payoneer Global (PAYO) stock based on the movements in the options market lately.

PAYO’s Market Performance

PAYO’s stock has risen by 4.45% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -2.85% and a quarterly drop of -13.50%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.94% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.59% for Payoneer Global Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.56% for PAYO’s stock, with a -4.15% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PAYO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PAYO stocks, with Berenberg repeating the rating for PAYO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PAYO in the upcoming period, according to Berenberg is $7 based on the research report published on July 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PAYO Trading at -5.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PAYO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.94%, as shares sank -1.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PAYO rose by +4.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.31. In addition, Payoneer Global Inc saw -3.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PAYO starting from Galit Scott H., who sale 14,073 shares at the price of $5.06 back on Dec 05. After this action, Galit Scott H. now owns 2,741,429 shares of Payoneer Global Inc, valued at $71,195 using the latest closing price.

Goldman Tsafi, the Chief Legal & Regulatory Ofcr of Payoneer Global Inc, sale 6,118 shares at $5.31 during a trade that took place back on Nov 27, which means that Goldman Tsafi is holding 714,368 shares at $32,512 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PAYO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.83 for the present operating margin

+79.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Payoneer Global Inc stands at -1.91. The total capital return value is set at -3.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.23. Equity return is now at value 9.60, with 0.94 for asset returns.

Based on Payoneer Global Inc (PAYO), the company’s capital structure generated 5.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.38. Total debt to assets is 0.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.06 and the total asset turnover is 0.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.08.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Payoneer Global Inc (PAYO) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.