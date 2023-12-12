ParaZero Technologies Ltd (PRZO) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for PRZO is 3.57M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.27% of that float. On December 12, 2023, PRZO’s average trading volume was 6.76M shares.

PRZO) stock’s latest price update

The stock of ParaZero Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: PRZO) has increased by 6.32 when compared to last closing price of 0.70.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.15% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketBeat reported 2023-11-06 that For investors more inclined to take risks, there are intriguing opportunities in the aerospace and defense sector, particularly in stocks trading under $5. Penny stocks, known for their heightened risk and volatility, can also present substantial rewards if they perform well.

PRZO’s Market Performance

PRZO’s stock has risen by 2.15% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -40.67% and a quarterly drop of -39.71%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.77% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.39% for ParaZero Technologies Ltd The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -13.79% for PRZO’s stock, with a -45.94% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PRZO Trading at -44.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRZO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.77%, as shares sank -36.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRZO rose by +2.15%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8393. In addition, ParaZero Technologies Ltd saw -79.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PRZO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-328.25 for the present operating margin

+39.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for ParaZero Technologies Ltd stands at -295.12.

The receivables turnover for the company is 3.07 and the total asset turnover is 0.67. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.32.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of ParaZero Technologies Ltd (PRZO) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.