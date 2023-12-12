PagSeguro Digital Ltd (PAGS) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE: PAGS) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.29 compared to its previous closing price of 10.47. However, the company has seen a fall of -2.51% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-30 that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) has an impressive earnings surprise history and currently possesses the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely beat in its next quarterly report.

Is It Worth Investing in PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE: PAGS) Right Now?

PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE: PAGS) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PAGS is 1.78. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for PAGS is $58.48, which is $1.08 above the current price. The public float for PAGS is 203.02M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.62% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PAGS on December 12, 2023 was 4.12M shares.

PAGS’s Market Performance

The stock of PagSeguro Digital Ltd (PAGS) has seen a -2.51% decrease in the past week, with a 41.51% rise in the past month, and a 16.93% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.87% for PAGS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.66% for PAGS’s stock, with a simple moving average of 13.12% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PAGS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PAGS stocks, with New Street repeating the rating for PAGS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PAGS in the upcoming period, according to New Street is $14 based on the research report published on September 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PAGS Trading at 23.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PAGS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.47%, as shares surge +35.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PAGS fell by -2.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.71. In addition, PagSeguro Digital Ltd saw 20.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PAGS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.47 for the present operating margin

+50.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for PagSeguro Digital Ltd stands at +9.93. The total capital return value is set at 27.41, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.90. Equity return is now at value 13.22, with 3.56 for asset returns.

Based on PagSeguro Digital Ltd (PAGS), the company’s capital structure generated 101.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.44. Total debt to assets is 26.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.34. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.10.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.72, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.50. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.52 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.34.

Conclusion

In conclusion, PagSeguro Digital Ltd (PAGS) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.