Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (PACB) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (NASDAQ: PACB)'s stock price has dropped by -2.33 in relation to previous closing price of 8.59. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -5.94% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (NASDAQ: PACB) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for PACB is at 1.84. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for PACB is $12.00, which is $3.61 above the current market price. The public float for PACB is 255.64M, and currently, shorts hold a 15.34% of that float. The average trading volume for PACB on December 12, 2023 was 4.81M shares.

PACB’s Market Performance

PACB stock saw an increase of -5.94% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 28.68% and a quarterly increase of -22.03%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.35%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.95% for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (PACB). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.47% for PACB’s stock, with a simple moving average of -19.77% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PACB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PACB stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for PACB by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PACB in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $10 based on the research report published on November 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PACB Trading at 7.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PACB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.35%, as shares surge +28.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PACB fell by -5.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.28. In addition, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc saw 2.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PACB starting from Kim Susan G., who sale 19,257 shares at the price of $8.44 back on Sep 29. After this action, Kim Susan G. now owns 306,085 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc, valued at $162,471 using the latest closing price.

HENRY CHRISTIAN O, the of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc, sale 96,844 shares at $10.12 during a trade that took place back on Sep 18, which means that HENRY CHRISTIAN O is holding 1,106,095 shares at $980,255 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PACB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-237.58 for the present operating margin

+38.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc stands at -244.92. The total capital return value is set at -18.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch -19.40. Equity return is now at value -44.46, with -16.63 for asset returns.

Based on Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (PACB), the company’s capital structure generated 168.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 62.77. Total debt to assets is 53.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 166.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 62.06.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 14.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.47. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.96 and the total asset turnover is 0.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.24.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (PACB) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.