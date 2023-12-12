Paccar Inc. (PCAR) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Paccar Inc. (NASDAQ: PCAR) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 12.52x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.92. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Paccar Inc. (PCAR) by analysts is $94.60, which is -$3.33 below the current market price. The public float for PCAR is 513.75M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.05% of that float. On December 12, 2023, the average trading volume of PCAR was 2.20M shares.

PCAR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Paccar Inc. (NASDAQ: PCAR) has surged by 2.67 when compared to previous closing price of 95.38, but the company has seen a 4.49% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-08 that In the latest trading session, Paccar (PCAR) closed at $95.38, marking a -0.15% move from the previous day.

PCAR’s Market Performance

PCAR’s stock has risen by 4.49% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 13.90% and a quarterly rise of 14.91%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.59% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.51% for Paccar Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.54% for PCAR stock, with a simple moving average of 21.46% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PCAR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PCAR stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for PCAR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PCAR in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $115 based on the research report published on October 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PCAR Trading at 11.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PCAR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.89% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.59%, as shares surge +10.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PCAR rose by +4.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +35.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $92.40. In addition, Paccar Inc. saw 48.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PCAR starting from SCHIPPERS HARRIE, who sale 23,221 shares at the price of $86.28 back on Nov 03. After this action, SCHIPPERS HARRIE now owns 93,522 shares of Paccar Inc., valued at $2,003,473 using the latest closing price.

HUBBARD TODD R, the VICE PRESIDENT of Paccar Inc., sale 1,996 shares at $86.58 during a trade that took place back on Nov 03, which means that HUBBARD TODD R is holding 3,230 shares at $172,820 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PCAR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.73 for the present operating margin

+16.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Paccar Inc. stands at +10.44. The total capital return value is set at 15.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.86. Equity return is now at value 28.39, with 11.96 for asset returns.

Based on Paccar Inc. (PCAR), the company’s capital structure generated 87.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.66. Total debt to assets is 34.61, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 45.33. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 16.17 and the total asset turnover is 0.92. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.94.

Conclusion

To sum up, Paccar Inc. (PCAR) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.