Outfront Media Inc (OUT): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.86. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Outfront Media Inc (OUT) is $18.80, which is $6.27 above the current market price. The public float for OUT is 132.80M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.90% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of OUT on December 12, 2023 was 3.44M shares.

The stock of Outfront Media Inc (NYSE: OUT) has decreased by -1.42 when compared to last closing price of 12.71.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -3.17% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-06 that OUTFRONT Media (OUT) Q3 2023 results reflect decent top-line growth, backed by a rise in billboard revenues. However, higher interest expenses act as a spoilsport.

OUT’s Market Performance

Outfront Media Inc (OUT) has seen a -3.17% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 9.53% gain in the past month and a 17.32% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.18% for OUT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.96% for OUT’s stock, with a -7.11% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

OUT Trading at 15.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OUT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.97%, as shares surge +9.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OUT fell by -3.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.47. In addition, Outfront Media Inc saw -24.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OUT starting from Punter Clive A., who purchase 9,000 shares at the price of $11.12 back on Aug 18. After this action, Punter Clive A. now owns 174,647 shares of Outfront Media Inc, valued at $100,080 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OUT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.25 for the present operating margin

+40.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Outfront Media Inc stands at +8.35. The total capital return value is set at 5.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.78. Equity return is now at value -39.30, with -7.53 for asset returns.

Based on Outfront Media Inc (OUT), the company’s capital structure generated 313.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 75.80. Total debt to assets is 70.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 326.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 71.87.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.60. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.66 and the total asset turnover is 0.30.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Outfront Media Inc (OUT) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.