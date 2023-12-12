OppFi Inc (OPFI) Stock Observes 85.39% 200-Day Moving Average

The stock of OppFi Inc (OPFI) has seen a 8.88% increase in the past week, with a 80.25% gain in the past month, and a 58.89% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.01% for OPFI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 24.31% for OPFI’s stock, with a 85.39% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in OppFi Inc (NYSE: OPFI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for OppFi Inc (NYSE: OPFI) is above average at 68.10x. The 36-month beta value for OPFI is also noteworthy at 1.12. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for OPFI is $4.25, which is -$0.04 below than the current price. The public float for OPFI is 15.64M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.09% of that float. The average trading volume of OPFI on December 12, 2023 was 186.60K shares.

OPFI) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of OppFi Inc (NYSE: OPFI) has jumped by 10.28 compared to previous close of 3.89. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 8.88% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-13 that OPFI, TAST and AUDC made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) value stocks list on November 13, 2023.

Analysts’ Opinion of OPFI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OPFI stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for OPFI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for OPFI in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $10 based on the research report published on August 17, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

OPFI Trading at 54.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OPFI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 7.25% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.14%, as shares surge +73.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +70.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OPFI rose by +8.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +91.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.54. In addition, OppFi Inc saw 109.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OPFI starting from McKay Christopher J., who sale 962 shares at the price of $3.33 back on Nov 22. After this action, McKay Christopher J. now owns 45,782 shares of OppFi Inc, valued at $3,208 using the latest closing price.

Johnson Pamela D., the CFO of OppFi Inc, sale 578 shares at $3.33 during a trade that took place back on Nov 22, which means that Johnson Pamela D. is holding 29,242 shares at $1,927 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OPFI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.93 for the present operating margin

+93.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for OppFi Inc stands at +3.27. The total capital return value is set at 6.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.26. Equity return is now at value 188.44, with 1.30 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.56. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.51 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 17.17.

Conclusion

In summary, OppFi Inc (OPFI) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.