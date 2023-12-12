Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Opendoor Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: OPEN)’s stock price has decreased by -1.91 compared to its previous closing price of 3.66. However, the company has seen a 5.28% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-03 that The very sharp increase in interest rates since March 2022 has caused the number of home sales to plunge. That’s because many consumers prefer to stay in their current homes.

Is It Worth Investing in Opendoor Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: OPEN) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for OPEN is 2.63. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN) is $2.29, which is -$1.3 below the current market price. The public float for OPEN is 540.34M and currently, short sellers hold a 13.99% of that float. On December 12, 2023, OPEN’s average trading volume was 17.38M shares.

OPEN’s Market Performance

The stock of Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN) has seen a 5.28% increase in the past week, with a 77.72% rise in the past month, and a -2.71% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.01% for OPEN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 28.17% for OPEN stock, with a simple moving average of 34.12% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OPEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OPEN stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for OPEN by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for OPEN in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $2.80 based on the research report published on November 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

OPEN Trading at 43.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OPEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.05%, as shares surge +72.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +35.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OPEN rose by +5.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +124.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.88. In addition, Opendoor Technologies Inc saw 209.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OPEN starting from Meyer Megan D., who sale 4,808 shares at the price of $3.51 back on Dec 07. After this action, Meyer Megan D. now owns 2,618,766 shares of Opendoor Technologies Inc, valued at $16,897 using the latest closing price.

Schaub Sydney, the Chief Legal Officer of Opendoor Technologies Inc, sale 10,052 shares at $3.00 during a trade that took place back on Nov 29, which means that Schaub Sydney is holding 1,270,321 shares at $30,156 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OPEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.47 for the present operating margin

+4.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Opendoor Technologies Inc stands at -8.69. The total capital return value is set at -10.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch -26.51. Equity return is now at value -46.49, with -8.49 for asset returns.

Based on Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN), the company’s capital structure generated 497.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 83.26. Total debt to assets is 81.72, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 369.89. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 61.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 273.11 and the total asset turnover is 1.93.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.