Okta Inc (OKTA) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for OKTA is also noteworthy at 0.97. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 24 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for OKTA is $83.37, which is $8.09 above than the current price. The public float for OKTA is 154.46M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.79% of that float. The average trading volume of OKTA on December 12, 2023 was 2.75M shares.

OKTA) stock’s latest price update

Okta Inc (NASDAQ: OKTA)’s stock price has plunge by 2.37relation to previous closing price of 73.54. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 3.56% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-08 that If you’re searching for the next millionaire-maker stocks, look no further. In a time where financial markets fluctuate like never before, identifying stocks with the potential to yield significant returns has become a strategic pursuit for every investor.

OKTA’s Market Performance

OKTA’s stock has risen by 3.56% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 11.07% and a quarterly drop of -13.91%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.27% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.82% for Okta Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.43% for OKTA stock, with a simple moving average of -1.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OKTA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OKTA stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for OKTA by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for OKTA in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $80 based on the research report published on November 30, 2023 of the current year 2023.

OKTA Trading at 2.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OKTA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.27%, as shares surge +9.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OKTA rose by +3.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $71.73. In addition, Okta Inc saw 10.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OKTA starting from Schwartz Larissa, who sale 1,125 shares at the price of $71.82 back on Dec 05. After this action, Schwartz Larissa now owns 20,352 shares of Okta Inc, valued at $80,797 using the latest closing price.

Schwartz Larissa sale 2,334 shares at $70.00 during a trade that took place back on Nov 06, which means that Schwartz Larissa is holding 21,477 shares at $163,380 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OKTA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-41.77 for the present operating margin

+70.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for Okta Inc stands at -43.86. The total capital return value is set at -9.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.38. Equity return is now at value -8.33, with -5.20 for asset returns.

Based on Okta Inc (OKTA), the company’s capital structure generated 43.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.22. Total debt to assets is 25.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 42.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.39, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.15 and the total asset turnover is 0.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.14.

Conclusion

In summary, Okta Inc (OKTA) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.