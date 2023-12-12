NXP Semiconductors NV’s (NXPI) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, NXPI stock has gone up by 6.92%, with a monthly gain of 22.30% and a quarterly surge of 10.55%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.62%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.28% for NXP Semiconductors NV The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.42% for NXPI’s stock, with a 15.49% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ: NXPI) Right Now?

NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ: NXPI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for NXPI is at 1.59. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for NXPI is $222.33, which is $1.78 above the current market price. The public float for NXPI is 257.37M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.97% of that float. The average trading volume for NXPI on December 12, 2023 was 2.06M shares.

NXPI) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ: NXPI) has surged by 2.32 when compared to previous closing price of 215.55, but the company has seen a 6.92% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-05 that NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) reachead $205.83 at the closing of the latest trading day, reflecting a -0.22% change compared to its last close.

Analysts’ Opinion of NXPI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NXPI stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for NXPI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for NXPI in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $250 based on the research report published on December 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NXPI Trading at 13.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NXPI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.62%, as shares surge +18.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NXPI rose by +6.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $203.27. In addition, NXP Semiconductors NV saw 39.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NXPI starting from Betz William, who sale 4,428 shares at the price of $204.00 back on Dec 01. After this action, Betz William now owns 1,518 shares of NXP Semiconductors NV, valued at $903,312 using the latest closing price.

Wuamett Jennifer, the EVP & General Counsel of NXP Semiconductors NV, sale 2,000 shares at $204.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that Wuamett Jennifer is holding 40,349 shares at $408,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NXPI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.68 for the present operating margin

+53.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for NXP Semiconductors NV stands at +21.11. The total capital return value is set at 20.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.44. Equity return is now at value 36.19, with 12.02 for asset returns.

Based on NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI), the company’s capital structure generated 153.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 60.53. Total debt to assets is 47.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 152.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 60.24.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.03 and the total asset turnover is 0.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.12.

Conclusion

In conclusion, NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.