Nutrien Ltd (NTR) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of Nutrien Ltd (NTR) has gone down by -0.23% for the week, with a -0.59% drop in the past month and a -15.43% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.46% for NTR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.78% for NTR’s stock, with a -15.92% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE: NTR) Right Now?

Nutrien Ltd (NYSE: NTR) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 12.32x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.92. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The average price predicted for Nutrien Ltd (NTR) by analysts is $71.27, which is $18.03 above the current market price. The public float for NTR is 494.36M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.03% of that float. On December 12, 2023, the average trading volume of NTR was 1.70M shares.

NTR) stock’s latest price update

Nutrien Ltd (NYSE: NTR) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -2.46 compared to its previous closing price of 54.58. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.23% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-04 that While Nutrien (NTR) faces pricing headwinds, it benefits from solid demand for fertilizers, backed by the strength in global agriculture markets.

NTR Trading at -6.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.13%, as shares sank -2.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NTR fell by -0.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $55.26. In addition, Nutrien Ltd saw -27.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NTR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.35 for the present operating margin

+38.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nutrien Ltd stands at +20.22. The total capital return value is set at 27.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch 22.75. Equity return is now at value 8.60, with 4.15 for asset returns.

Based on Nutrien Ltd (NTR), the company’s capital structure generated 46.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.60. Total debt to assets is 21.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 34.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.68.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.72. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.14.

Conclusion

To sum up, Nutrien Ltd (NTR) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.