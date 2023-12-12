Novagold Resources Inc. (NG) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 1.06. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Novagold Resources Inc. (NG) by analysts is $7.52, which is $3.87 above the current market price. The public float for NG is 228.74M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.62% of that float. On December 12, 2023, the average trading volume of NG was 1.41M shares.

Novagold Resources Inc. (AMEX: NG) has seen a decline in its stock price by -8.75 in relation to its previous close of 4.00. However, the company has experienced a -13.10% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-07 that With geopolitical tensions tragically becoming the new standard, this framework opens the door for gold stocks to buy. Thanks to the underlying asset’s reputation as a universal store of wealth, gold offers a hedge against inflation and uncertainty.

NG’s Market Performance

Novagold Resources Inc. (NG) has seen a -13.10% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 2.24% gain in the past month and a -8.06% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.99% for NG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.67% for NG’s stock, with a -21.73% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

NG Trading at -3.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.18%, as shares surge +1.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NG fell by -13.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.00. In addition, Novagold Resources Inc. saw -38.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NG starting from Lang Gregory A., who sale 42,519 shares at the price of $4.16 back on Nov 30. After this action, Lang Gregory A. now owns 9,635 shares of Novagold Resources Inc., valued at $176,879 using the latest closing price.

MADHAVPEDDI KALIDAS V, the Director of Novagold Resources Inc., sale 10,947 shares at $4.17 during a trade that took place back on Nov 30, which means that MADHAVPEDDI KALIDAS V is holding 49,875 shares at $45,649 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NG

The total capital return value is set at -18.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch -49.64. Equity return is now at value -237.73, with -31.92 for asset returns.

Based on Novagold Resources Inc. (NG), the company’s capital structure generated 175.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.72. Total debt to assets is 32.99, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 175.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 63.55.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 33.17.

Conclusion

To sum up, Novagold Resources Inc. (NG) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.