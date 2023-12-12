noco-noco Inc (NCNC) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for noco-noco Inc (NASDAQ: NCNC) is above average at 3.99x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.97.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for NCNC is 76.37M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.98% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of NCNC on December 12, 2023 was 1.00M shares.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

NCNC) stock’s latest price update

noco-noco Inc (NASDAQ: NCNC) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.56 in relation to its previous close of 0.26. However, the company has experienced a -1.52% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PennyStocks reported 2023-11-09 that Penny stocks, those listed at under $5 per share, are the wild west of the stock market. They’re the ones your typical market newbie brags about at family reunions, boasting he turned spare change into a mini-windfall.

NCNC’s Market Performance

NCNC’s stock has fallen by -1.52% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -13.04% and a quarterly drop of -79.69%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.28% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.58% for noco-noco Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.75% for NCNC stock, with a simple moving average of -96.11% for the last 200 days.

NCNC Trading at -41.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NCNC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.28%, as shares surge +13.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -76.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NCNC fell by -1.52%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2498. In addition, noco-noco Inc saw -97.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NCNC

The total capital return value is set at -1.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.44. Equity return is now at value 0.96, with 0.91 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 26.42.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, noco-noco Inc (NCNC) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.