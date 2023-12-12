Nikola Corp (NKLA) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 1.96. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Nikola Corp (NKLA) by analysts is $2.20, which is $1.51 above the current market price. The public float for NKLA is 884.75M, and at present, short sellers hold a 21.38% of that float. On December 12, 2023, the average trading volume of NKLA was 71.67M shares.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

NKLA) stock’s latest price update

Nikola Corp (NASDAQ: NKLA)’s stock price has plunge by -3.79relation to previous closing price of 0.71. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -31.93% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-12-09 that Nikola will receive an estimated $300 million in the combination equity sale and convertible debt offering.

NKLA’s Market Performance

Nikola Corp (NKLA) has seen a -31.93% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -29.74% decline in the past month and a -24.61% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.08% for NKLA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -29.22% for NKLA’s stock, with a -48.18% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NKLA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NKLA stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for NKLA by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for NKLA in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $1 based on the research report published on May 10, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NKLA Trading at -37.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NKLA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.34%, as shares sank -28.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -56.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NKLA fell by -31.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -69.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9575. In addition, Nikola Corp saw -68.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NKLA starting from Pasterick Anastasiya, who sale 6,709 shares at the price of $1.12 back on Sep 06. After this action, Pasterick Anastasiya now owns 167,777 shares of Nikola Corp, valued at $7,521 using the latest closing price.

Worthen Britton M., the Chief Legal Officer of Nikola Corp, sale 121,404 shares at $1.96 during a trade that took place back on Aug 10, which means that Worthen Britton M. is holding 757,429 shares at $237,709 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NKLA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1427.45 for the present operating margin

-251.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nikola Corp stands at -1543.02. The total capital return value is set at -88.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch -100.08. Equity return is now at value -163.92, with -82.93 for asset returns.

Based on Nikola Corp (NKLA), the company’s capital structure generated 72.74 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.11. Total debt to assets is 30.30, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 60.75. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 26.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.06 and the total asset turnover is 0.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.13.

Conclusion

To sum up, Nikola Corp (NKLA) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.