Next.e.GO N.V.’s (EGOX) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, EGOX stock has gone down by -20.79%, with a monthly decline of -11.21% and a quarterly plunge of -95.64%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.95%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 18.41% for Next.e.GO N.V. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.48% for EGOX’s stock, with a -94.39% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Next.e.GO N.V. (NASDAQ: EGOX) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for EGOX is 0.14. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The public float for EGOX is 3.07M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.56% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EGOX on December 12, 2023 was 246.86K shares.

EGOX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Next.e.GO N.V. (NASDAQ: EGOX) has dropped by -12.33 compared to previous close of 0.55. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -20.79% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-23 that Next.e.GO (NASDAQ: EGOX ) stock began trading on the Nasdaq last week but has already fallen considerably from its public debut price. Next.e.GO, known as e.GO, is an electric vehicle (EV) company headquartered in Aachen, Germany.

EGOX Trading at -81.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EGOX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.95%, as shares sank -7.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EGOX fell by -20.79%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5328. In addition, Next.e.GO N.V. saw -95.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EGOX

The total capital return value is set at -3.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.91. Equity return is now at value -0.88, with -0.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.07.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Next.e.GO N.V. (EGOX) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.