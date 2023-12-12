Newegg Commerce Inc’s (NEGG) Stock: A 13.21% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Newegg Commerce Inc (NEGG) has gone down by -1.58% for the week, with a 124.24% rise in the past month and a 17.45% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.74%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 21.18% for NEGG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.21% for NEGG’s stock, with a 14.02% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Newegg Commerce Inc (NASDAQ: NEGG) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for NEGG is 1.24. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for NEGG is $3.00, which is $1.75 above the current price. The public float for NEGG is 19.84M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.22% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NEGG on December 12, 2023 was 1.11M shares.

NEGG) stock’s latest price update

Newegg Commerce Inc (NASDAQ: NEGG)’s stock price has plunge by 16.36relation to previous closing price of 1.07. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -1.58% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-10-17 that Retail sales came in better than expected this morning. That lifted shares of beaten-down consumer names.

Analysts’ Opinion of NEGG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NEGG stocks, with Noble Capital Markets repeating the rating for NEGG by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for NEGG in the upcoming period, according to Noble Capital Markets is $3.50 based on the research report published on February 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NEGG Trading at 50.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NEGG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 21.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.74%, as shares surge +68.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +55.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NEGG fell by -3.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1245. In addition, Newegg Commerce Inc saw -4.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NEGG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.79 for the present operating margin

+11.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for Newegg Commerce Inc stands at -3.34. The total capital return value is set at -16.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch -21.66.

Based on Newegg Commerce Inc (NEGG), the company’s capital structure generated 56.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.23. Total debt to assets is 17.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 44.74. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 22.58 and the total asset turnover is 2.87. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.26.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Newegg Commerce Inc (NEGG) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.