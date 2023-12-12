New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR (EDU) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR (NYSE: EDU) is above average at 50.35x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.63.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 21 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR (EDU) is $83.71, which is $0.55 above the current market price. The public float for EDU is 165.49M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.57% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of EDU on December 12, 2023 was 1.38M shares.

EDU) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR (NYSE: EDU) has jumped by 5.28 compared to previous close of 78.99. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 9.32% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-03 that New Oriental’s stock has surged 181% this year due to the recovery in China’s education and domestic travel market. The company has successfully navigated regulatory changes and is poised to benefit from industry consolidation. New Oriental is expanding into the booming study abroad and overseas education market, as well as the senior tourism market.

EDU’s Market Performance

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR (EDU) has experienced a 9.32% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 22.53% rise in the past month, and a 42.69% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.18% for EDU. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.70% for EDU’s stock, with a 63.61% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

EDU Trading at 22.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EDU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.71% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.02%, as shares surge +20.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +42.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EDU rose by +9.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +112.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $75.82. In addition, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR saw 138.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EDU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.34 for the present operating margin

+52.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR stands at +5.92. The total capital return value is set at 4.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.37. Equity return is now at value 7.41, with 4.35 for asset returns.

Based on New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR (EDU), the company’s capital structure generated 12.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.29. Total debt to assets is 7.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.40. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.77, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 21.05 and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.96.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR (EDU) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.