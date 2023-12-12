Nemaura Medical Inc (NMRD) Stock Records -54.26% Quarterly Movement

The stock of Nemaura Medical Inc (NMRD) has seen a -27.26% decrease in the past week, with a -30.39% drop in the past month, and a -54.26% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 19.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.73% for NMRD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -31.38% for NMRD’s stock, with a -74.01% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Nemaura Medical Inc (NASDAQ: NMRD) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.05.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Nemaura Medical Inc (NMRD) is $8.50, which is $8.34 above the current market price. The public float for NMRD is 14.95M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.29% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of NMRD on December 12, 2023 was 169.98K shares.

NMRD) stock’s latest price update

Nemaura Medical Inc (NASDAQ: NMRD) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -23.87 compared to its previous closing price of 0.21. However, the company has seen a fall of -27.26% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-09-18 that Loughborough, England, Sept. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nemaura Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRD), a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing non-invasive wearable diagnostic devices and supporting personalized lifestyle coaching programs, announces today that CEO Dr. Faz Chowdhury will present business updates and developments at the Maxim Group Emerging Growth in A.I., virtual conference.

Analysts’ Opinion of NMRD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NMRD stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for NMRD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NMRD in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $12 based on the research report published on March 29, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

NMRD Trading at -37.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NMRD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.35%, as shares sank -33.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -49.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NMRD fell by -27.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -82.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2292. In addition, Nemaura Medical Inc saw -90.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NMRD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10803.78 for the present operating margin

-2492.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nemaura Medical Inc stands at -18358.00.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5,304.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.62. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.30 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.61.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Nemaura Medical Inc (NMRD) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.