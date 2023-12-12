Navigating the Volatility of Valero Energy Corp.’s (VLO) Stock

The stock of Valero Energy Corp. (VLO) has seen a -2.36% decrease in the past week, with a 2.97% gain in the past month, and a -15.57% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.35% for VLO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.83% for VLO’s stock, with a simple moving average of -1.71% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Valero Energy Corp. (NYSE: VLO) Right Now?

Valero Energy Corp. (NYSE: VLO) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 4.21x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.55. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Valero Energy Corp. (VLO) by analysts is $151.10, which is $27.36 above the current market price. The public float for VLO is 338.77M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.23% of that float. On December 12, 2023, the average trading volume of VLO was 3.48M shares.

VLO) stock’s latest price update

Valero Energy Corp. (NYSE: VLO) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.60 compared to its previous closing price of 122.74. However, the company has seen a fall of -2.36% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-11 that Can you sit through a decade of losses?

Analysts’ Opinion of VLO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VLO stocks, with Tudor Pickering Holt & Co. repeating the rating for VLO by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for VLO in the upcoming period, according to Tudor Pickering Holt & Co. is $130 based on the research report published on October 30, 2023 of the current year 2023.

VLO Trading at -2.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VLO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.13%, as shares surge +0.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VLO fell by -2.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $124.56. In addition, Valero Energy Corp. saw -2.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VLO starting from Gorder Joseph W, who sale 75,580 shares at the price of $135.99 back on Aug 14. After this action, Gorder Joseph W now owns 621,872 shares of Valero Energy Corp., valued at $10,278,389 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VLO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.60 for the present operating margin

+10.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Valero Energy Corp. stands at +6.50. The total capital return value is set at 46.41, while invested capital returns managed to touch 34.37. Equity return is now at value 44.73, with 17.49 for asset returns.

Based on Valero Energy Corp. (VLO), the company’s capital structure generated 54.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.06. Total debt to assets is 20.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 47.97. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.85 and the total asset turnover is 2.94. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.38.

Conclusion

To sum up, Valero Energy Corp. (VLO) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.