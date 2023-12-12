Navigating the Volatility of Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR’s (SUPV) Stock

In the past week, SUPV stock has gone up by 15.85%, with a monthly gain of 113.83% and a quarterly surge of 55.81%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.46%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.18% for Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 35.99% for SUPV’s stock, with a 56.46% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (NYSE: SUPV) Right Now?

Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (NYSE: SUPV) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.07. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (SUPV) is $3.00, which is -$1.02 below the current market price. The public float for SUPV is 78.98M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.23% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SUPV on December 12, 2023 was 687.33K shares.

SUPV) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (NYSE: SUPV) has increased by 2.03 when compared to last closing price of 3.94.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 15.85% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-11-27 that Argentina elected a new president just over a week ago. President-elect Javier Milei has promised to dollarize his nation’s economy, tame inflation — and close down Argentina’s central bank.

SUPV Trading at 68.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SUPV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.50% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.46%, as shares surge +106.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +85.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SUPV rose by +14.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +37.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.06. In addition, Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR saw 86.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SUPV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.37 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR stands at -1.45. The total capital return value is set at 12.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.45. Equity return is now at value 9.67, with 1.47 for asset returns.

Based on Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (SUPV), the company’s capital structure generated 6.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.25. Total debt to assets is 0.89, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (SUPV) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bearish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.